11 Nov 2022

Ben Whiteman misses out through injury as Preston host Millwall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 10:29 AM

Preston will still be without midfielder Ben Whiteman as they look to make it four Championship wins in a row when Millwall visit Deepdale on Saturday.

Whiteman suffered a thigh injury in North End’s last home game against Swansea but the 26-year-old is close to fitness and remains confident of returning to action after the World Cup break.

Defender Patrick Bauer is also still working his way back to full fitness following an appendix operation last month while Ireland international Troy Parrott remains sidelined following surgery, which will leave Ched Evans to lead the attack alongside Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe says Parrott, who was signed on loan from Tottenham in the summer transfer window, is now out of his knee brace and could be back when the Championship season resumes in December.

Millwall will be boosted by the availability of defender Murray Wallace, who has served a one-match ban after collecting a fifth booking of the season in the draw with Birmingham.

However, manager Gary Rowett has striker Benik Afobe sidelined until after the break due to a knee injury while centre-back Shaun Hutchinson and midfielder Ryan Leonard are also missing with hamstring issues.

Rowett’s side have proven hard to beat in recent weeks, losing just one of their last eight matches, but they have failed to earn maximum points in any of their last three in the Championship.

Rowett will be hoping for a return to the form that brought the Lions a four-game winning run in October and raised hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

