Bristol Rovers boosted by return of Lewis Gibson and John Marquis

Bristol Rovers welcome back Lewis Gibson and John Marquis for Saturday’s game against manager Joey Barton’s former club Fleetwood.

Gibson and Marquis have missed recent Sky Bet League One fixtures due to groin and knee injuries respectively, but are expected to be involved in some capacity.

However, Barton is still without Harry Anderson (groin) and Paul Coutts (ankle).

Josh Coburn is available after sitting out last week’s FA Cup tie against Rochdale, but Ryan Loft is doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown remains without Harvey Macadam and Admiral Muskwe due to injury.

Shaun Rooney is again set to miss out after he was absent for last week’s FA Cup win over Oxford City.

Rooney suffered a leg injury against Oxford United earlier this month and could be out for at least another couple of weeks.

Joe Garner has sat out the last two fixtures and will also be assessed ahead of kick-off, but Aristote Nsiala should be involved.