Search

11 Nov 2022

Ed Bishop facing late fitness check for Lincoln’s home fixture with Plymouth

Ed Bishop facing late fitness check for Lincoln’s home fixture with Plymouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

Lincoln will check on the fitness of midfielder Ed Bishop ahead of the visit of Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

Bishop suffered a quad injury on his return from a lay-off in last week’s FA Cup loss to Chippenham and missed the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Bristol City.

Forward Tom Hopper is still out but is making encouraging progress in his recovery from injury and could return to full training next week.

Midfielder Jordon Garrick is not available having returned to parent club Swansea for treatment on his groin problem.

Plymouth are without Dan Scarr and Conor Grant after both suffered serious injuries in last week’s heavy FA Cup loss at Grimsby.

Defender Scarr could be out for up to six weeks with a thigh strain while midfielder Grant is facing the prospect of a four-month lay-off with a torn thigh.

Danny Mayor, James Bolton, Finn Azaz and Mickel Miller also remain on the sidelines.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey could return after seven weeks out with a groin injury.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media