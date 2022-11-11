Adrian Mariappa fitness worry for Burton ahead of visit of Charlton

Burton have doubts over the fitness of defender Adrian Mariappa ahead of Saturday’s clash with Charlton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Jamaica international was brought off during the second half of last weekend’s FA Cup win over Needham Market because of tight glutes and may not be ready to face Athletic.

Midfielder Mustapha Carayol and forward Sam Winnall are also carrying knocks and will be assessed, while captain John Brayford and on-loan defender Corrie Ndaba remain sidelined.

Better news for foot-of-the-table Burton was the return of midfielder Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and defender Michael Mancienne (knee) in midweek, with the pair playing an hour in the Birmingham Senior Cup after long spells out.

Charlton boss Ben Garner has a number of absences to contend with including defender Sean Clare, who will serve a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings in the league.

Defender Terell Thomas (hamstring) and midfielder Conor McGrandles (ankle) are also out with injuries sustained in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Coalville Town.

The pair join a crowded treatment room which already contains defensive duo Mandela Egbo (quad) and Eoghan O’Connell (knee), plus forwards Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) and Miles Leaburn (ankle).

Addicks midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor came off the bench in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Stevenage following a spell out with a hip injury and will be hoping for more minutes.