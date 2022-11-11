Search

11 Nov 2022

Grimsby striker Ryan Taylor facing months out of action with torn hamstring

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 2:51 PM

Grimsby striker Ryan Taylor faces months on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury in training last week and manager Paul Hurst says the scan showed “quite a bad injury”.

Grimsby have no new players back for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match against Doncaster.

Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danilo Orsi-Dadomo could resume training next week. Aribim Pepple also remains out.

Tom Anderson could return for Doncaster at Blundell Park.

The defender missed last weekend’s FA Cup loss to King’s Lynn with a back injury – an issue that previously kept him out for two months earlier in the campaign.

Rovers head coach Danny Schofield says they will assess Anderson ahead of Saturday’s match.

Club captain Tommy Rowe trained on Wednesday but is unlikely to return from the hamstring issue that has kept him out since mid-September. Joseph Olowu remains out.

