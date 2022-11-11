Tottenham boss Antonio Conte without Ryan Sessegnon for home clash with Leeds

Ryan Sessegnon will miss out when Tottenham host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sessegnon sustained a minor hamstring injury during the midweek Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest.
Cristian Romero (calf) and Son Heung-min (facial) are also set to be absent, but Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison featured off the bench on Wednesday and are pushing to start.
Leeds will still be without a number of players for the trip to London.
Patrick Bamford (hip) is still not fit while Mateusz Klich picked up a knee injury in the midweek defeat by Wolves – and they are joined by Stuart Dallas (broken leg) and Adam Forshaw (ankle) in the treatment room.
Jack Harrison is a doubt with a muscle strain but Joe Gelhardt is fit despite limping off at Molineux.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Moura, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Spence, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Robles, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Drameh, Hjelde, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood, Perkins, Joseph.
