James Milner available after injury as Liverpool take on Southampton

Liverpool midfielder James Milner will return to the squad after a head injury but is likely to start on the bench against Southampton.
Centre-back Joel Matip has rejoined training after a calf injury, while midfielder Naby Keita (thigh) and forward Luis Diaz (knee) have stepped up their recoveries but are not ready to feature.
Manager Jurgen Klopp will restore his first-choice team having made 11 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Derby.
James Ward-Prowse will lead Southampton in Nathan Jones’ first game in charge after missing out on England World Cup selection.
Mohamed Elyounoussi and Stuart Armstrong could return to the starting line-up after being on the bench for the Carabao Cup shoot-out victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.
Juan Larios will be assessed after picking up a knock, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento are long-term absentees.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Nunez, Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho.
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Salisu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Adams, McCarthy, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Djenepo, Payne, A Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, Lavia, Ballard.
