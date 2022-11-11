Aleksandar Mitrovic misses Manchester United clash ahead of World Cup departure

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United because of a foot problem which could make the Serbia striker a fitness doubt for the World Cup.
Defender Kenny Tete and midfielder Harrison Reed will serve one-match suspensions after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season in last weekend’s defeat at Manchester City.
Forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid will be available again following his own ban, while winger Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) and Manor Solomon (knee) are long-term absentees.
Manchester United will assess Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.
Portugal forward Ronaldo missed Thursday night’s Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa through illness, while Brazilian Antony remained out with a leg injury.
Jadon Sancho was again absent after illness and Raphael Varane – selected in France’s World Cup squad – is not expected to be involved on Sunday. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has played four minutes this season, was not in the squad on Thursday and fellow right-back Diogo Dalot is suspended.
Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Kurzawa, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Cairney, Wilson, Pereira, Palhinha, Willian, Carlos Vinicius, Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Mbabu, James, Onomah, Harris, De Cordova-Reid.
Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fernandes, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Martial, Ronaldo, Antony, Rashford.
