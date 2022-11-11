West Ham to give Emerson Palmieri late fitness test ahead of Leicester visit

West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri faces a late fitness test ahead of the Premier League match against Leicester.
The Italian left-back suffered a broken nose during the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Blackburn which has been reset, and is rated as “touch and go” by manager David Moyes.
Winger Maxwel Cornet remains sidelined by a calf problem which will keep him out of action until after the World Cup.
Leicester will be without James Justin for the trip to the London Stadium.
Defender Justin suffered a ruptured Achilles during the Carabao Cup win over Newport and had surgery on Thursday, which will rule him out for the majority of the season.
Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are also out, with Brendan Rodgers expected to return to his full-strength team for the league game.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Emerson Palmieri, Kehrer, Lucas Paqueta, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Bowen, Benrahma, Areola, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Downes.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
