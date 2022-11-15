Search

15 Nov 2022

Gillingham overcome AFC Fylde in FA Cup replay thanks to Lewis Walker strike

Gillingham avoided an FA Cup upset as Lewis Walker struck the winner in a hard-fought 1-0 first-round replay victory over National League North side AFC Fylde.

The hosts’ passage into round two could have been made a lot more comfortable had Scott Kashket not missed a penalty after 10 minutes having been fouled by Fylde captain Alex Whitmore.

Despite sitting 34 places below Gillingham in the league pyramid, the visitors were never outplayed by their opponents and created early half-chances through Nick Haughton and Siya Ligendza.

The Gills scored their winner two minutes before half-time when Walker, the son of former England defender Des, capitalised on a defensive mix-up to fire past Chris Neal.

Haughton twice tested goalkeeper Jake Turner from distance approaching the hour before the in-form Coasters’ midfielder dragged a low effort inches wide of a post late on.

Kashket came the closest to adding a second for the Gills, whose progression to round two for the fifth time in six seasons sets up a visit to National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

