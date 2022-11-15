Super-sub Ethan Chislett scores second-half brace as AFC Wimbledon beat Weymouth

Substitute Ethan Chislett scored a quick-fire second-half brace as AFC Wimbledon beat Weymouth 3-1 to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

The Terras’ supporters were in fine voice during this replay for the National League South side, but they were stunned into silence when Tom Blair missed an open goal after Dons goalkeeper Nathan Broome parried Keelan O’Connell’s shot into his path.

They had another great chance when Xander McBurnie’s sensational effort from 30 yards out clipped the top of the crossbar.

Straight after half-time, Ayoub Assal cut in on his right foot and curled a beauty into the top corner to put the League Two side ahead.

Weymouth would not give up and – moments later – Ahkeem Rose had a shot cleared off the line.

However, it was 2-0 in the 60th minute when Chislett scored his first after being put through on goal by Harry Pell.

Chislett found the back of the net again three minutes later to wrap up the win for Wimbledon, but Bradley Ash scored a late consolation to send the travelling fans home happy.