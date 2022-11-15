Search

15 Nov 2022

Youthful Derby ease into FA Cup second round after seeing off Torquay

Youthful Derby ease into FA Cup second round after seeing off Torquay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 11:25 PM

A youthful Derby breezed into the FA Cup second round following a 5-0 replay victory over National League strugglers Torquay.

Mark Ellis’ own goal, a William Osula effort – to add to the brace he bagged during initial contest in Devon – and Liam Thompson’s first-ever senior strike had the hosts firmly in the ascendancy at the break.

A thumping Lewis Dobbin volley just past the hour extended the advantage and David McGoldrick wrapped up matters in the 79th minute for Derby, who named seven players aged 21 or under in their starting XI.

The Gulls got off to the worst possible start when veteran defender Ellis headed into his own net from three yards out following Hayden Roberts’ seventh-minute left-wing cross to the far post.

Derby made it 2-0 on the quarter-hour mark when Max Bird and McGoldrick combined to tee up a 15-yard chance for Osula that he drilled into the bottom-right corner of Mark Halstead’s goal.

The visitors responded spiritedly with Eiran Cashin clearing Lucas Ness’ header off the line, but the tie was put beyond reach when Thompson raced on to a Bird pass through the right channel, cut inside and shot past an exposed Halstead from 15 yards.

On-loan Everton attacker Dobbin went on to find the roof of the net in sensational style, unleashing a 20-yard full volley after Louis Sibley’s corner had been cleared by Torquay.

McGoldrick then got in on the act, showing composure from eight yards after James Collins’ deflected shot had fallen to his feet, before 12 minutes of stoppage time was played out due to the lengthy delay caused by a referee’s assistant being replaced by the fourth official.

The Rams will now travel to Newport in the next round.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media