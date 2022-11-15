Teenager Lewis Dobbin earns manager praise as five-goal Derby see off Torquay

Paul Warne admitted that a stunning strike from on-loan Everton teenager Lewis Dobbin was the highlight of Derby’s 5-0 FA Cup replay triumph over Torquay.

The 19-year-old attacker smashed a 20-yard volley into the roof of the Gulls net to make it 4-0 following Mark Ellis’ own goal and further efforts by William Osula and Liam Thompson.

David McGoldrick went on to add a fifth but most in the 7,000-strong crowd left Pride Park purring about Dobbin’s goal.

Boss Warne said: “It was nice for Dobbs to get a screamer and that was the highlight of the game really. We could see it had a chance as soon as he hit it.

“His work-rate gets him in the team and goals are the cherry on top of that, but it was one of those moments that was a joy to watch.”

Warne had words of encouragement too for 20-year-old academy graduate Thompson, who scored his first senior goal.

“Liam also deserved his goal and, just because he’s not in the first team, does not mean we don’t rate him,” the ex-Rotherham chief added. “He’s just got some really established players in front of him.”

More plaudits, meanwhile, were heaped on 19-year-old defender Jake Rooney – the cousin of former Derby boss and ex-England captain Wayne – who followed up an impressive league debut at the weekend with a confident display.

“Jake Rooney was excellent and I’m really pleased with him,” Warne added.

“When we first came in, it took us a while to get to know all of the players, but he did really well at the weekend and looked very accomplished tonight.”

Both managers agreed that 5-0 was not a fair reflection of the game with home goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith called upon to make a number of saves and Torquay manager Gary Johnson hopes the performance – if not the result – can provide his players with a confidence boost in their battle against relegation from the National League.

He said: “The players are obviously disappointed because they’ve lost a game 5-0 and that’s not fun.

“But, at the same time, if we play some of the football we played tonight more often with a more clinical finish at the end of it at our level, we know we have a group of people to get us out of the trouble we are in in the bottom four.

“I’m hoping it can provide a spur for our league campaign.

“We started off alright and had a couple of chances and corners but they just kept catching us on the transition, which happens when you’re playing against quality players and give the ball away in dangerous positions.”