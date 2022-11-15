Adam Lakeland proud of Curzon Ashton after FA Cup near miss

Curzon Ashton manager Adam Lakeland expressed his “overwhelming pride” in his players after they lost 4-2 on penalties in their FA Cup first round replay at League One Cambridge.

The replay at the Abbey Stadium ended 0-0 after extra time, as had the original tie, but shoot-out misses from Josh Hancock and Joe Dimaio sunk the National League One side as Cambridge set up a tie with Grimsby.

“My feeling is one of overwhelming pride in the players and the performance,” Lakeland said. “We’ve gone toe-to-toe with a League One side over 210 minutes, and to lose on penalties feels incredibly harsh on the players.

“It was a proper cup tie, both teams had chances and I’m gutted we’re out because I don’t think we deserved it. Scoring goals is our Achilles heel at the moment, but we’re performing well and this will give us confidence going into the upcoming league games.

“The lads have put the club on the map.”

Cambridge dominated the first half, with visiting keeper Chris Renshaw making an uncomfortable save from Shilow Tracey and tipping over a curling shot from Lloyd Jones.

The Curzon keeper also had to be alert to parry a Sam Smith free-kick and saw Joe Ironside head wide from a James Brophy cross.

After the break Smith went close again, running clear but seeing a shot smothered by Renshaw, before a spectacular curling effort from Saiko Janneh hit the bar.

The visitors could have won it in the 84th minute, when Craig Hobson got in behind the defence but shot over, and the same player was inches away from connecting with a Craig Mahon cross moments later.

In extra time Hancock spurned the best chance, wriggling between three defenders and firing in a powerful shot which Will Mannion had to parry to safety.

But the Cambridge keeper made himself the hero, saving Dimaio’s spot-kick to book his side’s place in the next round. Hancock had missed Curzon’s first effort, firing over the bar.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner credited the visitors for running his side close.

“They’ve had a brilliant cup run and they’ll be devastated to lose on penalties because there was nothing to separate the teams over the two games,” he said.

“If we’d scored the first goal it would’ve changed the picture, but we didn’t and it was hard for us to create chances. We didn’t play very well, but for us the only thing that matters is we’re in the next round.

“It wasn’t entertaining and it wasn’t much fun, but we had to find a way to get through it and we’ve done that.”