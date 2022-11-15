Search

16 Nov 2022

Keith Curle hails Ben Killip reaction after shoot-out win

Keith Curle hails Ben Killip reaction after shoot-out win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 12:55 AM

Keith Curle was full of praise for goalkeeper Ben Killip after his Hartlepool side found a way through to the second round of the FA Cup.

Pools were second best against National League Solihull Moors and needed an inspired show from their number one to keep them in contention.

After forcing extra time with a late leveller, Pools won 4-2 to earn a second-round home tie with Harrogate Town.

Killip was in the spotlight at the weekend when his error gifted Stevenage a winning goal but Curle said: “We needed the goalkeeper to do well for us. Ben was very good tonight.

“He made a mistake on Saturday and I don’t like players saying sorry – it’s too easy. But you want a reaction and I got it. He showed tonight his importance.

“He got carried away and wanted to take a penalty!”

Reghan Tumilty’s 88th-minute goal cancelled out Ryan Barnett’s early opener and Curle added: “We made a slow start and I was angry and frustrated with the players for it.

“We looked a yard short and we spoke at half-time to highlight what we had. We shuffled the pack and looked better for it – only half a yard short.

“We needed a spark and we didn’t have it, we all played safe. We weren’t sharp or gambling.

“We spoke about it before the game and we had to reinforce the message – the pleasing thing as a coach was the reaction we got.

“We need to be competitive and take the positives from the second half tonight, which was better, but we are a work in progress.”

Moors chief Neal Ardley bemoaned his side’s profligacy and said: “It’s a sickener – their keeper was in inspired form. Our strikers are working hard but not being clinical right now.

“You can go through, not just one player, it was chances, chances, chances all going begging.

“They had three half-chances, scored one, we had 12-15 chances and scored one. It’s always the danger when it’s just one and even their goal has come from nothing.

“It’s the way it’s going right now, even when we are playing well it’s not happening. We had chance after chance after chance and just haven’t taken them.

“We have players playing through injury in a tough schedule, but that’s where we are.

“It’s about getting people back and then being able to put a performance in. We try and recover well and get ready for the weekend.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media