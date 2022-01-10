Search

11 Jan 2022

No new problems for Forest Green as they face Colchester

No new problems for Forest Green as they face Colchester

Forest Green will look to extend their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two against strugglers Colchester.

Rob Edwards’ side are seven points clear of Tranmere and play their game in hand on Tuesday night.

Ben Stevenson came into midfield to replace Ebou Adams, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia, for last week’s goalless draw with Exeter so should retain his place.

Forward Matty Stevens is pressing for a recall following his recent recovery from coronavirus after coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes against the Grecians.

Colchester saw Saturday’s match at home to Rochdale postponed less than half an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The U’s are on a five-match winless run through all competitions and sit third bottom of the table, but have brought in some additions to bolster Hayden Mullins’ squad, which has also been hit by Covid-19 issues.

Centre-back Tom Dallison has completed a permanent move from Crawley, while striker Corie Andrews has been signed on loan until the end of the season from AFC Wimbledon.

Winger Sylvester Jasper has returned to parent club Fulham and striker Shawn McCoulsky has also left Colchester at the end of his short-term deal.

