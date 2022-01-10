Search

11 Jan 2022

Barnsley’s Championship clash with Stoke postponed for second time due to Covid

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The Sky Bet Championship game between Barnsley and Stoke at Oakwell on Wednesday has been postponed due to the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the Barnsley camp.

It is the second time the fixture has been called off after the game was originally meant to be played on Boxing Day but had to be rescheduled due to a similar situation with Stoke’s squad.

After a meeting with the EFL board on Monday morning, the match was set to be given a third date.

A statement on the Reds’ website read: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.

“However, taking into account the number of injuries and positive COVID-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”

A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.

