Search

11 Jan 2022

Marie’s Rock returns to Kempton for Lanzarote assignment

Marie’s Rock returns to Kempton for Lanzarote assignment

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Marie’s Rock is on course to return to Kempton for the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle on Saturday following her win there on Boxing Day.

The seven-year-old mare, trained by Nicky Henderson, is among 31 entries for the £100,000 contest over the same two miles and five furlongs.

It was her first win for almost exactly two years, although she had been limited to a handful of appearances after enduring several training problems.

“After she won on Boxing Day over course and distance, this was the obvious next race for her,” said Tom Palin, of owners Middleham Park Racing.

“She’s always threatened to put up that kind of performance over the last couple of years, ever since her novice days when she was ante-post favourite for the mares’ novice at the Cheltenham Festival but a few things have gone against her.

“She is firmly back on the straight and narrow now and the wheels are back on. It’s a £100,000 race and it will be interesting to see what opposition turns up.

“There will be a mares’ hurdle entry going in at Cheltenham. Hopefully, we can get through the Lanzarote and that is where we’d probably go subsequently.”

Henderson also has Burrows Edge, Monte Cristo, Call Me Lord and Fils d’Oudairies in the list. Irish trainer Emmet Mullins has two entries in Winter Fog and Rightplacerightime while other interesting hopefuls include Paul Nicholls’ Gelino Bello, the Jamie Snowden-trained Up For Parol, Philip Hobbs’ Earth Lord and Venetia Williams’ Green Book.

Dashel Drasher, who put up an impressive weight-carrying performance over hurdles at Newbury last month, is set to return to fences in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase.

Jeremy Scott’s stable star is among seven entries for this Grade Two contest over an extended two and a half miles. He is likely to take in this race before bidding for back-to-back victories in the Betfair Ascot Chase next month.

The Nicholls stable are two-handed with Rouge Vif and Master Tommytucker with the Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil, Colin Tizzard’s Eldorado Allen, the Nicky Henderson-trained Mister Fisher and Williams’ Fanion D’Estruval making up the septet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media