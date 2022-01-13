Search

14 Jan 2022

Offrande Zanzala could lead line as Exeter entertain Scunthorpe

Offrande Zanzala could lead line as Exeter entertain Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Exeter are set to give a debut to Congolese striker Offrande Zanzala against relegation-threatened Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two following his arrival on loan from Barrow.

City manager Matt Taylor had been tracking Zanzala since the summer and is hoping his arrival, on a deal to the end of the season, will help his side end a run of six matches without a win.

Fellow striker Sam Nombe is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury but Saturday’s game could come too soon.

The former MK Dons man was initially expected to miss at least two months after picking up the injury in the FA Cup defeat by Cambridge on December 5.

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill will leave his selection late as he monitors the Covid situation, with several players reporting back for training, while there are also a string of injuries he says his squad picked up during the week.

The game will come too soon for left-back Lewis Thompson, who has started jogging again after overcoming a serious hamstring injury.

United will definitely be without Tom Billson and Jake Scrimshaw, who have been recalled by their parent clubs.

Goalkeeper Billson has gone back to Coventry after making just one first-team appearance and striker Scrimshaw has returned to Bournemouth, having scored four goals across 19 appearances for the Iron since joining in August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media