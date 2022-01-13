Search

14 Jan 2022

Ryan Loft could make Bristol Rovers debut against Hartlepool

Ryan Loft could make Bristol Rovers debut against Hartlepool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Ryan Loft could be in line to make his Bristol Rovers debut as the Pirates prepare to welcome Hartlepool to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old striker signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Rovers after joining from Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee earlier this month and may line up for his new club for the first time.

Joey Barton made four changes to the XI for his side’s 2-1 defeat by Peterborough in the FA Cup and could welcome Harry Anderson, Aaron Collins, Glenn Whelan and Connor Taylor back into the side.

On-loan Cardiff defender James Connolly will be hoping to be given another chance after impressing on his senior debut against the Posh last week.

Marcus Carver and Jake Hull could make their first appearances in Hartlepool colours.

Defender Hull, 20, joined Pools on loan from Rotherham while 28-year-old striker Carver arrived from Vanarama National League North side Southport.

The weekend’s fixture may come too soon for midfielder Jordan Cook, who was forced off with an injury during Hartlepool’s 0-0 draw with Oldham on New Year’s day.

Teenage forward Joe Grey will be hoping to start after climbing off the bench to score the winner in their FA Cup victory over Blackpool.

News

