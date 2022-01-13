Search

14 Jan 2022

Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe set to bolster Portsmouth for MK Dons game

Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe set to bolster Portsmouth for MK Dons game

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe have handed Portsmouth a fitness boost ahead of the visit of MK Dons.

Skipper Robertson has been sidelined for four months having suffered a hip injury in early September.

Midfielder Tunnicliffe has been out since October due to a hamstring injury.

But both got a run-out in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek to increase boss Danny Cowley’s options.

MK Dons completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming ahead of the trip south.

The former England youth international spent the first half of the season on loan with Gillingham.

He is likely to be back-up for Franco Ravizzoli, who kept a clean sheet and was named man of the match on his first league start in last weekend’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder David Kasumu is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media