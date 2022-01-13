Search

14 Jan 2022

Kane Hemmings set for Tranmere debut against Rochdale

Kane Hemmings set for Tranmere debut against Rochdale

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Tranmere are set to hand a debut to Kane Hemmings when they entertain Rochdale.

Rovers snapped up the striker from Burton for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2024.

They will check on the fitness of Elliott Nevitt, who suffered a calf injury against Salford.

Callum McManaman and Nat Knight-Percival have recovered from Covid-19 and Kieron Morris should also be available.

Rochdale have sold Aaron Morley and Jake Beesley since their last outing in December.

Morley moved to Bolton for an undisclosed fee and Beesley has joined Blackpool.

George Broadbent has extended his loan spell from Sheffield United and will be available.

Fellow midfielder Jimmy Keohane is battling back from a broken foot sustained against Stevenage in November.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media