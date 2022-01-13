Wayne Rooney set to make changes when Derby face Sheffield United

Colin Kazim-Richards could return to the bench as Derby prepare to resume their Championship survival mission against Sheffield United.

Kazim-Richards scored in three games as a substitute before being upgraded to the starting line-up for last week’s FA Cup defeat at Coventry.

Boss Wayne Rooney is set to reshuffle his line-up with Graeme Shinnie pushing to start after being named on the bench last week following coronavirus.

Nathan Byrne is expected to return after missing the Coventry loss with a hip injury, but Lee Buchanan (knee) and Krystian Bielik (ACL) are still out.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will miss the game after testing positive for coronavirus but his personnel options have increased.

Oli McBurnie is set to return after struggling to shrug off the effects of coronavirus, while Ben Davies is also back after an absence due to personal reasons.

John Egan, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson have all returned to training this week and are expected to be in contention.

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to his parent club Wolves due to a knee injury, while John Fleck and George Baldock are still sidelined.