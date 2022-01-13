Search

14 Jan 2022

Everton sign winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa

Everton sign winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Everton have announced the signing of Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Dutchman becomes the third new recruit for the Toffees in the current transfer window, following the arrivals of full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson on permanent deals.

El Ghazi told evertontv: “I’m really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started.

“I want to show my quality to my teammates, to the club and, of course, the fans. I want to put a smile on their faces. I’m ready and willing to work hard for it and for all of us to work together.

“I just want to focus on working hard, getting into the team, fighting for my place and, with the boys, to get Everton where it belongs – that is much higher up the table. We have a really good squad.”

Everton – currently 15th in the Premier League table – confirmed the El Ghazi transfer hours after it was announced left-back Lucas Digne had departed the club to sign for Villa.

El Ghazi joined the midlands outfit on loan from Lille in the summer of 2018, with the switch then being made permanent a year later after he had helped Villa gain promotion via the Championship play-offs, scoring in the final.

He has since made 71 Premier League appearances, registering 15 goals, including the winner in a 2-1 victory at Everton in May 2021.

El Ghazi – holder of two Holland caps – added: “I can always score a goal in an important moment. I can add a lot of value with my pace and technique going forward. I can hold the ball and I am decent in one-on-ones. I am ready and can’t wait.

“If I can score goals like the one I scored against Everton, for Everton now, then I will be a happy man.

“I will work hard and give everything I have. That is the least you can expect from a player. That is what I will start with and from there hopefully I will be able to score goals and give assists.”

El Ghazi could make his Everton debut when Rafael Benitez’s men face Norwich away on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media