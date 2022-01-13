Search

Defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall could make Vale debuts against Swindon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Port Vale could hand debuts to defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall when the club return to League Two action by hosting Swindon on Saturday.

Left-back Hussey has joined from Cheltenham and Hall arrived from Harrogate, while fellow centre-back Leon Legge has moved in the opposite direction. Forward George Lloyd has also left, returning to parent club Cheltenham due to injury.

Another man who could make his Vale bow is striker Ryan Edmondson, who has joined from Leeds on loan and was ineligible for the 4-1 FA Cup loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Darrell Clarke’s Valiants are set to play a league game for the first time since December 11, having had four successive fixtures postponed.

Swindon will be without Romoney Crichlow after his loan at the County Ground came to an end on Thursday.

The defender was recalled by Huddersfield and sent out on loan to League One Plymouth for the rest of the season.

The Robins have also seen Alex Gilbert (Brentford) and Kaine Kesler Hayden (Aston Villa) recalled from loans by their parent clubs this month.

Ben Garner’s men, who have won only one of their last six league matches, are fifth in the table, one place and two points above Port Vale having played two games more.

