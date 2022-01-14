Search

14 Jan 2022

Ross County sign Kayne Ramsey on loan from Southampton

Ross County have signed defender Kayne Ramsay on loan from Southampton for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old began his career at Chelsea and spent seven years at Stamford Bridge before joining Saints’ academy in 2017.

Ramsay made his Southampton debut against Manchester City where at 18 years and 81 days old he was the youngest starting player in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season and he has since had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Crewe.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County and really look forward to seeing what he can bring to the group.

“He has been a part of two of the top academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton, Kayne has also shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands.

“We look forward to him taking on the challenge here in the Scottish Premiership with us.

“I would like to give my thanks to the staff at Southampton for all their assistance in helping us bring Kayne to Ross County.”

The move is subject to international clearance.

