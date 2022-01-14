Search

14 Jan 2022

Loanee Kayne Ramsay leaves Crewe ahead of Shrewsbury showdown

Crewe will again be without Kayne Ramsay for the visit of Shrewsbury following the end of his loan spell.

Ramsay was recalled by Southampton in the build-up to the midweek win over Charlton and has been sent to Ross County.

Boss David Artell hopes some of his injured players can start returning, with Scott Kashket overcoming an ankle issue and illness while Callum McFadzean is on the mend from a toe problem.

Nathan Woodthorpe (ankle), Rio Adebisi and Ben Knight (foot) are out while Alex have a couple of unnamed players self-isolating.

Shrewsbury are in good fettle after their FA Cup outing at Liverpool last week.

The Shrews came through their Anfield encounter without picking up any new injuries and assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham says all of the players are fresh.

They hope to add a loan signing to their squad but it remains to be seen whether the player in question will arrive before the trip to Gresty Road.

Loanees Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela remain part of the squad despite boss Steve Cotterill saying he will assess their futures having not featured regularly.

