Michael Smith extends Hearts contract until summer of 2023

Michael Smith has signed a one-year contract extension at Hearts which keeps him at Tynecastle until the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old Northern Ireland defender, who joined the Gorgie outfit from Peterborough in 2017, has become the fourth player to recently commit his future to the Edinburgh club following new deals for Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, manager Robbie Neilson said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got Michael tied down for another season.

“He’s a top player, an international-standard defender and his versatility makes him a tremendous asset for us.

“I know he’ll help drive us on to our goal of challenging at the top end of the league and for European football.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “Michael’s one of the longest-serving players in the squad for a reason; he’s a really talented and versatile player and a model professional.

“Those are the types of guys you want in your team and it made absolute sense for all parties to extend his contract by another year.

“The fans have really taken to him over the past five years and for any young player coming through our youth system, Michael is someone they should look up to.”