Search

14 Jan 2022

Striker Admiral Muskwe continues to be absent for Luton

Striker Admiral Muskwe continues to be absent for Luton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Luton will continue to be without forward Admiral Muskwe for their Championship clash against Bournemouth.

Muskwe, who has played 14 times for the Hatters this season, is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will also be unable to call on Harry Cornick, who is out with a calf injury.

Jones’ side will be playing their first match in the Championship since a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on December 11.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will assess new signings James Hill and Ethan Laird.

Hill, who arrived on a permanent deal from Fleetwood, and Laird, who has joined on loan from Manchester United, are working their way back to full fitness.

Adam Smith (knee) is out, and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) will not feature either. Jordan Zemura is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Parker is set to restore a number of first-team players after making 10 changes for his side’s FA Cup win at Yeovil last weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media