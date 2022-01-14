New signing Toto Nsiala in contention for Fleetwood against Rotherham

Fleetwood have signed Toto Nsiala ahead of the visit of League One leaders Rotherham.

Defender Nsiala joined from Ipswich and could be involved having trained with his new team-mates on Friday morning.

The Cod Army had more than 10 players missing for last week’s win at Doncaster due to a mixture of Covid-19 and injuries, and boss Stephen Crainey is hopeful some of those will return.

Ged Garner and Joe Garner are among those who are still expected to miss out through injury.

Rotherham travel to the Fylde Coast with a fully-fit squad.

The Millers have Ben Wiles (back) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) available after recent absences so boss Paul Warne has a strong group to choose from.

It remains to be seen whether wantaway striker Freddie Ladapo is involved after he submitted a transfer request last week despite there being no interest in him.

Defender Curtis Tilt has been recalled from his loan spell at Wigan after the two clubs could not agree a fee, but he will not be part of the travelling squad.