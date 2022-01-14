Search

14 Jan 2022

Mike Krack ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be named new Aston Martin team principal

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Aston Martin have appointed Mike Krack as their new team principal.

Krack, who replaces Otmar Szafnauer following his departure earlier this month, joins the British team from BMW.

Krack oversaw BMW’s Formula E, GT and IMSA programmes. He previously worked in Formula One with Sauber.

Krack will be tasked with propelling Aston Martin to the front of the grid following an underwhelming first campaign back on the F1 grid.

He will report to Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh and the team’s ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll.

“It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of team principal of Aston Martin,” said Krack.

“I am very grateful to Lawrence (Stroll) and Martin (Whitmarsh) for giving me such a fantastic opportunity.

“Aston Martin is one of the greatest automotive brands in the world, and to have been asked to play a leading role in delivering the on-track Formula One success that such an illustrious name so richly deserves is a challenge that I plan to embrace with energy and enthusiasm.”

