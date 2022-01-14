Search

14 Jan 2022

Colchester pair to undergo late fitness tests ahead of Barrow clash

Colchester pair to undergo late fitness tests ahead of Barrow clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will check on Freddie Sears and Armando Dobra ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow.

The pair missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green through illness and will be assessed.

Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews made his debut in that game after completing a loan move, while defender Tom Dallison was an unused substitute following his switch from Crawley.

Mullins’ Covid-hit team have lost their last four games in all competitions and are without a win in six.

Barrow will be without midfielder Tom Beadling through suspension after last Saturday’s eventful FA Cup third-round defeat at Sky Bet Championship Barnsley.

Beadling was sent off before half-time during the 5-4 extra-time defeat at Oakwell for a challenge on Romal Palmer and must sit out as a result.

Sunderland loanee Will Harris could be handed a debut after missing out against the Tykes due to a positive Covid test, and Jacob Wakeling will hope for a place in the matchday squad following his arrival on loan from Leicester.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts has a chance of returning after a groin problem, but Joe Grayson and Josh Gordon are long-term absentees and Offrande Zanzala has joined Exeter on loan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media