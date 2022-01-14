Search

14 Jan 2022

Chris Eubank Jr-Liam Williams fight rescheduled for February 5

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Chris Eubank Jr’s eagerly-awaited middleweight showdown against Liam Williams has been rearranged for February 5 at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

A shoulder injury to Williams scuppered an initial December 11 bout while the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to suspend all events within its jurisdiction this month meant a rescheduled January 29 date fell through.

There were fears Williams may have had to surrender home advantage as fans in Wales are currently prohibited from attending sporting events although various Covid-19 curbs are being withdrawn over the next few weeks.

With spectators allowed back into sporting venues from next Friday, a grudge fight between two fighters seeking to enhance their claims for another shot at a world title has been given the go-ahead to proceed on the first weekend of February.

Eubank (31-2, 23KOs) has won his last five since being outpointed by then WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves in February 2018 while Williams (23-3-1, 18KOs) has been out of action since losing to WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade last April.

Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a winner of multiple world titles in three different weight classes, will make her UK debut as the chief support.

Shields (11-0, 2KOs) will defend her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight crowns against unbeaten Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs) ahead of an anticipated meeting against WBO titlist Savannah Marshall later this year.

Caroline Dubois, who competed at Tokyo 2020 and is the sister of heavyweight boxer Daniel, will make her professional debut on the undercard.

News

