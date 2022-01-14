Aaron Morley and James Trafford could make Bolton debuts against Ipswich

Bolton could hand debuts to Aaron Morley and James Trafford in Saturday’s League One fixture against Ipswich.

Former academy prospect Morley has returned to the club after leaving Rochdale on a free transfer while 19-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford has arrived on loan from Manchester City.

Bolton, who have lost five in a row in all competitions, have received a fresh setback with Elias Kachunga expected to be out until April, joining Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte in the treatment room.

Gethin Jones and Amadou Bakayoko have recently returned from long-term absences but their minutes need to be managed, while Xavier Amaechi is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Bersant Celina is pushing for a return to the Ipswich midfield after six weeks on the sidelines.

Celina has not played since the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Arsenal on December 1 due to a combination of hamstring problems and illness, but has returned to full training.

Hayden Coulson remains out with the injury which has kept him out since November.

Defender Toto Nsiala has left to join League One rivals Fleetwood.