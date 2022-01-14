Search

14 Jan 2022

Levi Colwill in contention to return for Huddersfield

Levi Colwill in contention to return for Huddersfield

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill is hoping to recover from injury in time for the home game against Swansea.

Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, missed last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley due to a minor knee injury but was expected to return to training on Friday.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will return to the starting line-up after recovering from a stomach virus, with Ryan Schofield ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley.

Aaron Rowe could return to contention after injury and illness, while skipper Jonathan Hogg returned to action at Burnley after a knee problem.

Swansea’s new signings Andy Fisher and Cyrus Christie will go straight into Russell Martin’s squad.

Goalkeeper Fisher has completed a permanent move from MK Dons and Christie has joined from Fulham on loan until the end of the season.

Martin confirmed a couple of unnamed players were unavailable following last week’s home FA Cup defeat to Southampton, but did not specify if they were injuries or Covid-related.

The Swans have won only one of their last six league games and are bidding to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media