14 Jan 2022

Tottenham to check on Covid case ahead of north London derby

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Tottenham are checking on one case of Covid ahead of the north London derby with Arsenal.

The potential absence will add to a lengthy injury list which sees Eric Dier (calf), Son Heung-min (muscle), Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero (both hamstring) ruled out.

Boss Antonio Conte has asked Steven Bergwijn whether he is fit enough to be on the bench after a recent calf problem while it remains to be seen whether Tanguy Ndombele will be included in the squad after being left out in midweek for disciplinary reasons.

Arsenal have a host of issues which threatened to see the game postponed.

Granit Xhaka is banned after his red card at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Cedric Soares was replaced early on at Anfield as Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) both missed the game.

Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid earlier in the week while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Kane, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.

