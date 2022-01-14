Norwich winger Onel Hernandez loaned to Birmingham after leaving Middlesbrough

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez has joined Birmingham on loan from Norwich after leaving Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old made 18 appearances for the Teessiders, scoring once, but found chances limited under new boss Chris Wilder.

Hernandez helped the Canaries to win two Sky Bet Championship titles after signing from German club Eintracht Braunschweig in January 2018.

“I’m delighted to be here. Birmingham is a big club, a big city. There was not much to think about for me, and I had a really good conversation with the gaffer beforehand,” Hernandez told BluesTV.

“I am here to try to help, to score goals and to develop my game. I am confident Lee (Bowyer) and his team can help me do that. I feel like I am a team player which is important as well.

“I have played in the Championship for three years now. It is very competitive, but I think over the last few years I have picked up good experience, but I want to continue improving.”