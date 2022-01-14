Search

14 Jan 2022

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez loaned to Birmingham after leaving Middlesbrough

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez loaned to Birmingham after leaving Middlesbrough

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez has joined Birmingham on loan from Norwich after leaving Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old made 18 appearances for the Teessiders, scoring once, but found chances limited under new boss Chris Wilder.

Hernandez helped the Canaries to win two Sky Bet Championship titles after signing from German club Eintracht Braunschweig in January 2018.

“I’m delighted to be here. Birmingham is a big club, a big city. There was not much to think about for me, and I had a really good conversation with the gaffer beforehand,” Hernandez told BluesTV.

“I am here to try to help, to score goals and to develop my game. I am confident Lee (Bowyer) and his team can help me do that. I feel like I am a team player which is important as well.

“I have played in the Championship for three years now. It is very competitive, but I think over the last few years I have picked up good experience, but I want to continue improving.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media