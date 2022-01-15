Sheffield Wednesday score four as they win six-goal thriller against Plymouth

Goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass saw Sheffield Wednesday beat Plymouth 4-2 in League One with Adam Randell and a Marvin Johnson own goal scoring for the visitors.
Jack Hunt had a good chance to give the hosts an early lead, hitting the side netting with a shot after finding himself free on the right side of the area.
Mendez-Laing and Lee Gregory both had efforts saved by Michael Cooper before Wednesday’s dominance paid off when a low cross found Sow (19), who beat Cooper with a first-time shot.
Gregory saw his shot strike the outside of a post before Mendez-Laing made it 2-0 when he cut inside and curled the ball inside Cooper’s left-hand post.
Plymouth found a way past Bailey Peacock-Farrell two minutes after the restart when Randell floated a free-kick over the defensive wall and beyond the diving keeper’s outstretched arm.
Hutchinson added a third goal with a header to make it 3-1.
Johnson’s 84th-minute own goal gave Plymouth hope but Windass sealed the win with a fine finish in the same minute.
