15 Jan 2022

Offrande Zanzala marks Exeter debut with goal in win over Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Offrande Zanzala marked his Exeter debut with a goal as the play-off chasing Grecians got back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over second-bottom Scunthorpe.

Zanzala joined the club on loan from Barrow this week and was on hand to tap in from close range for his first league goal since the beginning of September.

Exeter made a strong start to the game with Timothee Dieng firing wide, while Jake Caprice curled off target and Jevani Brown sliced a volley.

Scunthorpe rarely threatened, although Manny Onariase headed a good chance wide with their best chance of a generally drab first half.

Exeter started the second half well with Zanzala firing tamely at Rory Watson, while Aaron Jarvis was off target at the other end with a flicked effort from six yards.

Dieng was denied when Watson clawed his header away but the deadlock was finally broken in style after 63 minutes when Brown received the ball, turned and curled a beauty into the far top corner from 25 yards.

The Grecians, one point off the top seven, went 2-0 up 14 minutes from time through Zanzala, who was replaced moments later and earned a standing ovation from the Exeter fans.

News

