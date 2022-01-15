Search

Mitch Pinnock nets late equaliser as Northampton cut Forest Green’s lead at top

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Mitch Pinnock scored with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a dramatic point for Northampton in a 1-1 draw against runaway League Two leaders Forest Green.

Matt Stevens’ header was controversially deemed to have crossed the line 20 minutes from time before Pinnock emphatically slammed in an equaliser deep into stoppage-time.

Northampton made the better start and they were inches away from a fourth-minute lead when Pinnock’s superb curling shot clipped the inside of the post and bounced away.

Paul Lewis glanced a header wide while Forest Green’s best chance of the first half fell to Jamille Matt – but he was excellently denied by Liam Roberts.

Rovers were on the front foot after half-time and they were so close to breaking the deadlock when Matt’s header hit the base of the post.

The goal that did eventually give the visitors the lead came with a huge slice of controversy with Stevens deeming to have smuggled Nicky Cadden’s corner over the line despite Northampton’s furious protests.

That looked to be the goal that made all the difference until the fifth minute of added time when Pinnock dramatically fired a sweet shot into the bottom corner for a share of the spoils.

