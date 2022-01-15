Search

15 Jan 2022

AFC Wimbledon draw with relegation rivals Morecambe

AFC Wimbledon draw with relegation rivals Morecambe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe drew 0-0 in a tight Sky Bet League One relegation battle at Plough Lane.

Ayoub Assal came closest to breaking the deadlock but hit the bar late on in the Dons’ first home game for 42 days.

Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev survived an early scare when he threw the ball straight at Shrimps forward Jonah Ayunga, but Tzanev gathered the weak shot.

Ex-Dons midfielder Shane McLoughlin broke through for Morecambe in the 22nd minute but blasted wide before Cole Stockton was denied by Ben Heneghan’s fantastic tackle.

The Dons should have scored on 51 minutes through Ollie Palmer’s looping header but Trevor Carson marked his league debut for the Shrimps by tipping the ball over.

With 15 minutes left, Assal’s angled cross deceived everyone but hit the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Morecambe’s Greg Leigh was unable to keep his header down from an 81st-minute corner and an audacious 89th-minute attempt from distance by Dons’ George Marsh was also high and wide.

The Shrimps remain in the relegation zone, one position and two points adrift of the 20th-placed Dons.

