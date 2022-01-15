Search

Exeter boss Matt Taylor delighted with impact of new loanee Offrande Zanzala

Exeter manager Matt Taylor does not want to put too much pressure on new striker Offrande Zanzala as he marked his Grecians debut with a goal in their 2-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Jevani Brown had opened the scoring, shortly after the hour mark, with a stunning curling shot from 25 yards that found the top corner before Zanzala struck 15 minutes from time when he was on hand to tap in after Josh Key’s header had been saved.

It was a fantastic debut from a man that joined on loan from Barrow this week with their manager, Mark Cooper, believing the Congolese striker had lost confidence.

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on him to score goals, but it’s a good start for him,” Taylor said.

“It is similar to when we signed Sam (Nombe) because we know the impact he will have on the rest of the team.

“That can’t be underestimated and sometimes centre-forwards go through patches where they struggle with confidence and he has obviously come to us for a reason from Barrow and that’s because he’s lost a bit of confidence.

“But I am going to love him to bits if he gives me that display – even if he doesn’t score because I know the team will be in a better position off the back of it.

“The fact he got a goal – I am delighted.”

On the performance of his team, Taylor said: “We were in control of most of the game and with no disrespect to Scunthorpe, they didn’t get close to our goal.

“We just needed to add some quality to that honest performance and I am pleased with the manner of the performance and obviously the scoreline reflected that.”

Defeat leaves Scunthorpe in League Two’s relegation zone, three points from safety, and manager Keith Hill said: “We showed a lot of heart, but we were beaten by the better side.

“We were lucky at times as they came out of the blocks quickly, so we were fortunate in a way to have kept a clean sheet into the half-time interval.

“I am assessing the squad from the players available. We are not shying away from the challenge and it is obvious what is needed.

“We had a gilt-edge chance when it was 0-0, the ball came across the face of the goal, we need players who can take those opportunities and when they do, it gives you a hell of a lot of belief.

“We need players and I can’t beat them up, they are honest and doing their best.

“The games are running out, we are weaker with the injuries and the sale of Ryan Loft but we have to make ourselves stronger.”

