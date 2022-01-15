Search

15 Jan 2022

Micky Mellon talks up Tranmere match-winner Charlie Jolley

Micky Mellon talks up Tranmere match-winner Charlie Jolley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was thrilled with Charlie Jolley’s “fantastic” double in a convincing 2-0 win over Rochdale.

Jolley netted a first-half brace to put Rovers out of sight in Dale’s first game in four weeks due to Covid-19 issues.

Match-winner Jolley capitalised on Joel Coleman’s mistake to fire an unstoppable opener.

The impressive 21-year-old then cut in to curl home a glorious second to seal the win for second-placed Rovers.

“(Jolley’s) a great young player and he is developing superbly,” Mellon said.

“I was hoping he was going to get his hat-trick but that’s being greedy. He scored two fantastic goals today.”

Tranmere are sitting comfortably in the automatic-promotion spots, five points above fourth-placed Swindon.

Mellon added: “I always find playing Rochdale really difficult because they play in a certain style. You’ve got to get things right and punish them and that’s what we did.

“The second half control that we showed all over the pitch to try and get over the line was fabulous.

“The beauty in football is in the eye of the beholder and I see the beauty in that kind of defending.

“It was a fantastic defensive display by my whole team and I’ve seen nothing but a brilliant performance.

“We went 2-0 up and saw the game through comfortably so I’m really pleased.”

Dale’s lack of match-sharpness was evident in an error-strewn opening that cost them the game.

Dale had the majority of possession after going two goals down but seldom troubled Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Substitute Matty Done had an effort well saved by Doohan at close range, but Rovers held on comfortably.

Boss Robbie Stockdale was frustrated with avoidable mistakes.

He said: “We looked like a team for the first 15 to 20 minutes who hadn’t played for a long time.

“We shot ourselves in the foot and I get tired of reminding the players we would be under the cosh.

“Their tails are up, they’re on a good run of form so ‘let’s play properly’

“I didn’t think we did and we gave ourselves an absolute mountain to climb.

“Once you do that against a team that’s got a habit of winning it’s very difficult. Both goals were avoidable which is really frustrating.

“No one means to make mistakes and we knew what was coming, it wasn’t a surprise. We played into their hands and they’re a good team.

“The positive is the players got to task and grew into the game without creating an awful lot.

“We were nice today and I used that word to the players but they were more streetwise.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media