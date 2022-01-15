Search

15 Jan 2022

Stoke complete signings of Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Stoke have announced the signings of Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker.

Experienced defender Jagielka has arrived at the bet365 Stadium on a deal until the end of the season following his departure from Championship rivals Derby.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Phil brings a wealth of experience to our squad and has shown with his performances for Derby that he still has a great deal to offer.

“There were no shortage of clubs who expressed an interest in signing him once his deal with Derby came to an end and we’re really pleased he has chosen to join us.”

Midfielder Baker has left Chelsea after 16 years at the club, joining the Potters on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

O’Neill added: “From speaking to Lewis it’s clear that he is ready to lay down roots at a club and kick on with his career.

“He’s a very talented midfielder who will bring a different dimension to our squad and we are delighted to have him on board with us.”

