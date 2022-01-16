Search

16 Jan 2022

Liam Broady puts to bed seven-year heartache with Australian Open qualification

Liam Broady puts to bed seven-year heartache with Australian Open qualification

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

Tennis players must learn to move on quickly from defeats but, for Liam Broady, qualifying for the Australian Open put right a wrong that has rankled for seven years.

The 28-year-old was clearly emotional after coming from a set and 5-2 down to defeat in-form Russian Roman Safiullin on Friday and reach the main draw in Melbourne for the first time.

Broady lay down on the court soaking it all in, and prominent in his mind was what happened on the same courts in 2015 when his first experience of an overseas grand slam as a senior pro turned sour.

Broady, then 21, reached the final round of qualifying only to lose to American veteran Michael Russell.

“I felt like that was my time to go on and become a top player and I ended up putting in a torrid performance,” he said.

“It kind of threw my career off the rails a little bit. I went home and turned off my phone and disappeared for a week or two getting up to mischief, and I didn’t recover from that for a long time.

“So this was nice in that sense to put that to bed and to finally qualify for the Aussie Open where the heartache of a pro career kind of began. It felt like I was putting things right and that’s been a goal of mine for a while.”

Broady appeared to be heading towards the top 100 at the start of 2015 but by the end of the year he had slipped outside 300 and his ranking fluctuated for five years before he finally achieved a consistently upward path following the Covid-related hiatus in 2020.

In 2019, Broady revealed he had considered quitting the sport because of mental struggles, and it has been a long process for him to learn how best to handle the inevitable ups and downs of his chosen career.

“I kind of felt like I’d been a good junior and that was my coming-of-age moment,” he said of the 2015 loss.

“And then I got kicked in the face by life and sport. That’s what happens in our profession and I kind of got taught a lesson by it. I didn’t respond well to it. I didn’t respond well to losses at the time and that’s been a big process as well is learning how to take losses.

“It makes it a lot easier when you’re a set and 5-2 down when you’re thinking more clearly and not beating yourself up. You can let yourself breathe and think: ‘Ok, let’s hang in there. What can we do to make him question himself here?’ And it worked out.”

Over the last 18 months, Broady has climbed from outside the top 200 to his current position of 127, qualifying for the French Open in 2020 and winning a first title on the second tier Challenger Tour.

Now he can look forward to one of the biggest matches of his career on Tuesday when he takes on Nick Kyrgios, providing the volatile Australian has recovered from Covid-19.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media