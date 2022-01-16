Search

16 Jan 2022

Fitting finale for woeful England – the last day of the 2021-22 Ashes series

Fitting finale for woeful England – the last day of the 2021-22 Ashes series

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

England’s abject Ashes campaign came to a fitting finale in Hobart, with another dire batting collapse sending the tourists home with a thumping 4-0 defeat and tails between their legs.

They lost all 10 second-innings wickets for just 56 runs as they were bowled out for a paltry 124. That sealed a 146-run loss, the latest in a quartet of hammerings that are sure to give rise to an extended post mortem.

Series round-up

  • 1st Test, Brisbane: Eng lost by 9 wkts
  • 2nd Test, Adelaide: Eng lost by 275 runs
  • 3rd Test, Melbourne: Eng lost by inns and 14 runs
  • 4th Test, Sydney: Draw
  • 5th Test, Hobart: Eng lost by 146 runs

Magic number

One step forward…

For the last two Ashes series England have had no answers to Steve Smith, who averaged 137.40 four years ago Down Under and 110.57 on tour in 2019. This time they have kept him down to 30.50 with no century – the kind of numbers they would have killed for. Unfortunately for them, putting a lid on Smith has coincided with so many other areas of concern that results have been even more horrendous.

Words of wisdom

WTC Watch

England finished fourth in the inaugural World Test Championship table, missing out on a chance to lift the maiden title on home soil last summer. They can probably start making alternative plans for the next final in 2023 already as a desperate run of results added to over-rate penalties leaves them a distant bottom. At least there is no relegation.

Tweet of the day

Kevin Pietersen has had a turbulent relationship with England over the years, but he also has 104 Tests, 8,181 runs and 23 centuries under his belt for the Three Lions. He has long been critical of the domestic system and was not about to let a chance to make his point slip through his fingers.

England foot faults

For the third time in the series England saw a wicket scrubbed from the scorebook due to a no-ball, with Alex Carey reprieved after Chris Woakes overstepped. The sequence of unforced errors began with Ben Stokes against David Warner in Brisbane and continued when Ollie Robinson repeated the mistake versus Marnus Labuschagne. England have some serious technical and structural matters to address when they get home, but getting their boots a centimetre or two behind the line should be a simple fix.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media