Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.

England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.

“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.

“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.

“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s so many positives to take out of it and for this team to be part of Ashes history, it’s been phenomenal.”

Cummins was full of praise for Travis Head – who finished the series as leading run scorer – and 22-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green.

He added: “I think someone like Trav Head, he’s still seen as one of the younger players but he’s got a hell of a lot of experience in domestic cricket.

“I think being dropped last year and coming back in this year, he came back with a real calmness about him, a real confidence and you saw that straight away in the Gabba, he just played his game and has just really grown.

“Cam Green very similarly. Last summer I thought he showed signs of his potential and this summer he’s really confident.

“I think he grew as a batter and bowler throughout it and he’s just as good as any all-rounder in the world at the moment.”

The Australia captain added that he hopes this Ashes victory is “the beginning” of more success to come for his side.

He added: “This is just hopefully the beginning.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. There’s no imminent retirees hopefully, so hopefully we’re building something big for the next few years.”