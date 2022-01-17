Patrick Bauer signs new Preston deal until 2024

Preston defender Patrick Bauer has signed a new contract that keeps him at the Championship club until at least 2024.

The 29-year-old German centre-back’s contract was due to expire in the summer.

Bauer joined Preston in June 2019 and has made 72 appearances for club.

“I’m really relieved to get it done,” Bauer told the club’s website.

“Negotiations have been going on for quite a while so I’m really glad to finally put pen to paper and be here at least for the next two-and-a-half years.

“First of all, me and my family felt really comfortable here in the area. We love the club and I love the boys in the changing room.

“We’ve got a really good changing room and a really good squad, and I feel like we can be really successful in the future.

“Hopefully we can show that in the next (few) years.”

Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe said: “I’m really pleased. The negotiations have been going on for a while with Patrick before I came here, so I’m pleased he’s committed his future to Preston North End.”