Limited spectators allowed for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Limited spectators will be allowed at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Olympic Committee has announced.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public but “groups of spectators” will be present provided they adhere to the country’s strict coronavirus measures.

Effectively this means they will be selected to enter the so-called ‘closed loop’ system which will keep all Games personnel sealed off from Chinese society for the duration of the Games.

The organisers expect that spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment.https://t.co/N0iUrtpcK8 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) January 17, 2022

The IOC said in a statement: “Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games.

“The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment for the athletes.”

Beijing organisers confirmed in September that no tickets would be sold to overseas spectators for the Games.