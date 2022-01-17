Search

17 Jan 2022

Big guns make it through – day one of Australian Open

Big guns make it through – day one of Australian Open

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Amid the politics, a tennis tournament broke out at Melbourne Park on Monday.

With Novak Djokovic arriving back in Serbia following his deportation, focus turned, at least partly, to the players who will challenge for the Australian Open titles.

There was disappointment for British number one Cameron Norrie, who was well beaten by Sebastian Korda, but Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty all posted comfortable wins.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Berrettini bother

Matteo Berrettini overcame stomach troubles to beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Fallen seeds

Women: Sofia Kenin (11), Coco Gauff (18)
Men: Cameron Norrie (12), Lloyd Harris (30)

Who’s up next?

Six British players are in action on a packed day two. Debutant Emma Raducanu headlines the night session on Margaret Court Arena against Sloane Stephens while Andy Murray takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili and Liam Broady meets Nick Kyrgios on John Cain Arena. Harriet Dart’s clash with seventh seed Iga Swiatek is centre stage on Rod Laver, with Dan Evans and Heather Watson also in action along with men’s title favourite Daniil Medvedev and top women’s contenders Garbine Muguruza and Aryna Sabalenka.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media